iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lessened by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. 30,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,580. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98.

