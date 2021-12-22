iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75.

