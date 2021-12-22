iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

ISTB opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

