IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 257,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $655,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

IRS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

