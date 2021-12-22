Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Sells $304,560.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Rickard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94.

IRWD opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 594,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

