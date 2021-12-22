Ironwood Financial llc Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $299.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.