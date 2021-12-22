Ironwood Financial llc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $315.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,154. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

