Ironwood Financial llc Has $818,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

BMY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,542. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

