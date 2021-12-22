Ironwood Financial llc Buys 1,242 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 46,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

