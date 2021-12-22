Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 10,302 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

