IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lessened by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQV opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

