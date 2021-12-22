Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

