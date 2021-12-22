Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,579,313 shares.The stock last traded at $154.23 and had previously closed at $156.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

