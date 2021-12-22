Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58.

