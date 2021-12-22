Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.