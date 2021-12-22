Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

