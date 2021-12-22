Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 9th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,491. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

