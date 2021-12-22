Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $37,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 70,673 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock opened at $354.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average of $305.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

