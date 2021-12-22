Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $55.16 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

