Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.