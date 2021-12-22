Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 245.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $113,777,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

