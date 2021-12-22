Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 33,371 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

