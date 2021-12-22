InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.61 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 601,487 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

