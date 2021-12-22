InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

