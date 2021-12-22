InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

