InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,534 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

