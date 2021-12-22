Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.90. 31,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.