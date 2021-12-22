Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 28971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

