Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

