International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

