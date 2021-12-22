Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.29. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 49,788 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 278,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.