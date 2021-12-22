Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $17.95. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2,085,510 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 16.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

