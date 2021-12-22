Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,095 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

