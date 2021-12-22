Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 11,406 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

YEXT opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

