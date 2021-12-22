Insider Selling: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Sells 87,000 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VTVT stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -1.71.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.