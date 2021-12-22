Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells 10,565 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $707,115.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $701,832.95.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 1,048,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

