Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells 7,088 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $14,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

