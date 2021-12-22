Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Buys 13,867 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove bought 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ross Dove bought 30,701 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,042.63.

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.08.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

