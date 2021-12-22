Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Purchases 250 Shares of Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Anne Templeman-Jones purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$88.58 ($62.82) per share, with a total value of A$22,145.00 ($15,705.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Blackmores Company Profile

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

