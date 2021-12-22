Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Denis R. Burger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

