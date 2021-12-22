Ink (INK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,956.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $384,167.92 and approximately $7,956.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

