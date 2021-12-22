ING Groep NV Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.12 and a 200 day moving average of $390.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.80 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

