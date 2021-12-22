ING Groep NV Purchases 416,524 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,524 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.