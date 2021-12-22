ING Groep NV Invests $55.40 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,396,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,034.85 and its 200-day moving average is $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

