ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.48 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

