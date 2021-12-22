ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.