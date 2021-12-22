Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 587.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

