Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.12.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

