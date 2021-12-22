Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.24 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

