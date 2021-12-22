Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

