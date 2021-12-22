Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,432 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

